First Look: Raf Simons’ Debut Ready-to-Wear Collection for Dior

After Raf Simon‘s spectacular first collection for Dior — a stunning haute couture show in a setting that featured more than a million flowers — both insiders and casual fashion fans were curious to see how the designer would translate his new vision into the label’s ready-to-wear collection.

Today in Paris, the world got its first real look at what the ready-to-wear aesthetic at Dior will look in the post-Galliano era — essentially, this is really what you’ll see when you walk into a Dior store come next spring. And if you ask us, it looks pretty darn good.

For those who wondered how Simons would marry the chic, minimalist aesthetic he’d cultivated at Jil Sander with the opulence and history of the house of Dior, the show provided an answer: tailored pant suits, simple silhouettes rendered in lavish fabrics (like a full, high-waist skirt in a shimmering floral), and above all, a clean brand of femininity.

The critics, too, have declared it an A-plus: The Guardian insists Simons “aced” the show, the Times called the show “a triumph of 21st century modernism,” and Style.com dubbed it “the show of the week … probably the show of the season.”

Check out some of the best looks from the big show above, and decide for yourself. Do you love the new Dior?