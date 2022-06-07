TikTok May Have Just Found The Best Anti-Bloating Supplements on The Market: ‘It’s The Pants Fitting Looser For Me!’

Scroll To See More Images

I don’t know when or how I realized this, but I’m a major skeptic… about everything. Whether it’s my friends talking about their astrological charts and horoscopes for the month, discussing whether or not birds are real (the jury’s still out) or the latest health trends, I’m always the one at the table to roll their eyes the quickest. Unfortunately, I also have no poker face, so it’s hard to lie when I feel some type of way about something in particular, I.E., juice cleanses (bologna). So, I’ve been quite the critic about supplements, detox teas and everything else in that realm. That is until real people with nothing to lose started reviewing and heralding one brand that relies on experts and science to craft affordable supplements that are designed to help you feel good from the inside out.

That brand, of course, is Rae Wellness. If you’ve been on TikTok lately, you’ve probably seen at least one video reviewing its products on your FYP — after all, the brand’s hashtag has nearly 1 million views — but if not, I’ll break it down for you real quick. Rae Wellness is a supplements brand that makes all of the confusing stuff like reading labels and trying to figure out which ingredients help with what wellness goal (better digestion, less stress, balancing hormones, etc.) easy. This is in part thanks to the clever website design where you can click on a category like “skin” and immediately browse all of the goodies that can help you radiate, and in part thanks to the clever, easy-to-digest instructions on each bottle. I mean, the how-to is literally right on the front of each canister.

It’s garnered a bunch of attention as of late thanks to its fast-acting effects and shocking results. Whether you’re looking for something that can help you combat bloating, or just want to wake up without that stomach pain you’ve become so used to, the brand has something for you. Below, check out some of the most viral and beloved supplements from Rae Wellness. Including one that TikTok users have praised as being the absolute “best supplement for bloating.”

Rebalance Capsules

Not only is bloating less than ideal looks-wise, but it’s also not at all enjoyable feelings-wise. It’s uncomfortable and nothing ruins a morning quite like it. These Rebalance capsules are formulated with vitamins, cordyceps, reishi, dandelion and more hormone-supporting ingredients to relieve your discomfort and minimize the appearance of bloating.

TikTok user Briana Ortega reviewed the supplements and captioned her video: “It’s the pants fitting looser for me!” which was enough to pique my interest. She then continued, adding: “I have noticed that the bloating that was going on with my stomach — me waking up in the morning and feeling like I had a little bit of a food baby if that makes sense — I noticed that has gone down significantly. I used to wake up and have issues with my stomach, it feeling puffy and uneasy, but since taking these, I’ve noticed that my stomach has less of an issue in the morning.”

Another plus? “My pants are not fitting as tight as they used to,” she said. “I feel like these are phenomenal. These are probably my favorite supplements that I’ve tried so far.” When you check out the brand’s site, you’ll see just as much love. More than 350 have reviewed these capsules and given them a near-perfect 4.4-star rating.

Pre + Probiotic Capsules

Another bloat stopper, the Pre + Probiotic capsules combine the power of apple cider vinegar and acidophilus (a probiotic that can help compact diarrhea, bacterial vaginosis and inflammation, per the Mayo Clinic) to balance and calm your gut and free it from its normal irritating patterns.

“I’ve never felt so regular,” said Monica Santos in her video. “It’s curbing my appetite. This is essential. Please go and buy these.”

Daily Cleanse Capsules

Want something that has a one-two punch effect? Take a look at these Daily Capsules. They’re formulated to support both your skin and your digestive system’s detoxing processes. Ingredients like turmeric and aloe promote skin health while antioxidants like vitamin C and alpha lipoic acid “fight free radicals at the cellular level and support healthy cells.” Essentially, these supplements will have you glowing from the inside out.

“I have struggled with bloating and other digestive issues because of my hypothyroidism for years!” wrote one five-star reviewer. “I tried probiotics in hopes that it would help, but they didn’t. These on the other hand do! They keep me regular and my bloating doesn’t last as long. I take them every other day and that is working fine for me.”