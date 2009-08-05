Radiohead Releases a New Song

Today, Radiohead released their new song, “Harry Patch (In Memory Of).”

Lead singer Thom Yorke explains the song is dedicated to Harry Patch, the last remaining UK veteran of World War I. Patch incidentally died on July 25, 2009 at the age of 111. Inspired by a heartfelt interview Yorke heard on the radio four years ago, Yorke was moved to write this song. He says, “It would be very easy for our generation to forget the true horror of war, without the likes of Harry to remind us. I hope we do not forget.”

The song is for sale here with all proceeds going to the British Legion.