Rumors have been swirling recently about the possible existence of a new Radiohead song. The band’s has been slow to put out anything new for a little while, despite news of their recent studio recordings.

However, today Radiohead confirmed and released their new song, “These Are My Twisted Words.” This new song is the first glimpse into (hopefully) more upcoming recordings. According to guitarist and keyboard player Jonny Greenwood, Radiohead will be playing this song at upcoming summer shows.

You can download the new song here and here.