Radiohead Back in the Studio!

After just finishing up their South American tour with Kraftwerk, Radiohead is back in the studio working with producer Nigel Godrich. No major details have been revealed and the band is not even positive they’ll take the same pricing approach with this new album as they did with the “pay what you want” In Rainbows.

As reported to the BBC, Radiohead’s bassist Colin Greenwood explains, “It’s at the stage where we’ve got the big Lego box out and we’ve tipped it out on the floor and we’re jut looking at all the bits and thinking, ‘What’s next?'” Best metaphor ever…? Well, I for one hope that the final product looks like the musical equivalent of something like this.