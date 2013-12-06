Radiant Orchid Interiors Inspired by Pantone’s 2014 Color of the Year

Pantone has just revealed its Color Of The Year for 2014—Radiant Orchid—a pinkish and purple hue, said to “emanate great joy, love and health.” If you ask us, that seems like the perfect color to kick off the new year surrounded by.

What we love is that this hue works particularly well in interiors, whether you are painting your walls with it, have an accent chair in it, or are going for a full on monochromatic look.

We’ve compiled some of our favorite interiors to help you get inspired by Radiant Orchid!

Tell us your thoughts in the comments below! What do you think about Radiant Orchid?

MORE:

Lela Rose’s 5 Rules For Entertaining During the Holidays

Shop This Room: Anna Wintour’s French Provincial Living Room