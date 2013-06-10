A Site to See: Rack It Up Lets You Shop Your Friends’ Favorite Sales

Around here, we’re endlessly fascinated by the wide world of online shopping, and it seems that every week brings with it a brand-new e-commerce site to be obsessed with. Since keeping track of ‘em all can be a feat of epic proportion, we’ve decided to feature “A Site To See” each week, highlighting a cool retail website you’ll definitely want to bookmark. This week: an incredibly useful new site called RackItUpOnline.com.

Why You Should Bookmark Rack It Up: Much like last week’s featured site Hukkster, Rack It Up is a Pinterest-style widget that lives in your browser and helps you keep track of the growing number of awesome sales that hit your inbox every day. It even allows you to set specific sale parameters, so you’ll only be alerted when an item drops by a significant enough amount; i.e., you can instruct it to tell you only if a dress drops by at least $50, 20%, or any number that suits your fancy.

Rack It Up also has a fun bonus feature that other sale aggregators lack. “One of our favorite features is the community feature,” founder Briana Pashcow told us. “You can actually stalk your friends’ closets, you can love items, comment on them, and share them. It incorporates the community together; that’s something we found wasn’t in the market currently.”

How It Works: “We have a community feature called Browse the Rack, where you can see what other members are racking up in their closet,” co-founder Alexandra Fishlinger told us. “You can see everything in there and you can ‘re-rack’ the item in your own closet. If you see a pair of shoes you like in other people’s racks, for example, you can then go and choose them in your own size, color, et cetera.”

“It’s really interesting to see what other people are shopping for and what they want and are purchasing, Fishlinger added. “The community feature sprung out of that. It’s a way to get other ideas about fashion and clothing, get a peek into another person’s closet, and hopefully you get inspired to maybe expand your own wardrobe as well.”

Rack It Up currently has about 50 brand partnerships, including stores like Shopbop, Saks, Nordstrom, Lord & Taylor, Henri Bendel, Nicole Miller, and Singer22. The founders also keep their eyes open for up-and-coming boutiques that have cool goods to offer.

Coming Soon: “We’re going to be incorporating a dressing room feature,” Pashcow said. “You can use the items you have in your closet or currently tracking or have purchased, and you can create outfits with them. It’s a little Polyvore-type spinoff, which is a site [Alexandra and I] love. You can put items of clothing together and get people’s opinions; people can comment on your outfit and it’s just another fun community-based activity.”

Other things coming down the pipeline include a men’s boutique, a home boutique, and styling collaborations with a gaggle of well-known bloggers.

Check It Out: RackItUpOnline.com

MORE ON STYLECASTER:

A Site To See: Hukkster.com

A Site To See: Mavatar.com

Time-Saving Tips For Getting Dressed In The Morning