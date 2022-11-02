The Racing Jacket Trend Is The Latest Fall Style Picking Up Speed

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

When fall rolls around, everyone inevitably starts rolling up to events in leather jackets. As a jacket category, leather (or faux leather) has never—and probably will never go out of style. Within the general category, however, we see varying silhouettes of leather jackets rise in popularity. You probably have a leather blazer in your closet from when it peaked two years ago, a moto jacket you use for chilly nights at a bar or a vintage shearling-lined bomber from your dad’s glory days. One scroll through Instagram or Zara’s site will give you a clear indication that the racing jacket trend is the “it” purchase this season.

Racing jackets—as seen on motorcyclists and Nascar drivers have made sporty-chic the new fall vibe. The jacket silhouette lends itself to casual outfit ensembles like jeans and boots or can easily be paired with matching leather pants or a dress. A racing jacket can be personalized with embroidered patches, feature colorful leather panels or include intricate metal detailing—essentially, it’s a trend that leaves plenty of room for personalization.

Celebrities like Dua Lipa have been quick to put their own spin on the trend. The singer posted an Instagram photo wearing a black and red Givenchy leather racing jacket with matching pants. To give the look a glamorous edge, Dua Lipa added chunky gold chain necklaces, large hoop earrings and a smoky eye shadow look.

While a Givenchy set retails for well over a thousand dollars, there are plenty of similar options available right now that are much more affordable. Keep scrolling for my top picks.

Faux Leather Jacket

This faux leather jacket is the perfect combination of the racing trend and Barbiecore—you’ll be the hottest person on the racetrack(or just at your local grocery store).

Oversized Printed Bomber Jacket

For a non-leather look, this printed bomber jacket from H&M is a great option. It’s oversized, sporty and comes in red and blue.

Faux Leather Biker Jacket

This two-toned biker jacket primarily features red on the front and white on the back which helps give it an everyday look that would pair well with jeans and black boots.

Contrast Faux Leather Jacket

This black faux leather jacket is for the minimalist fashionistas who prefer to stick with neutrals. It has the same design elements as the racing leather jackets without any color.

Logo Canvas Racing Jacket

I love the high collar on this canvas jacket from Ralph Lauren. The silhouette is boxy without being too oversized and it’s a fun alternative for a basic bomber for a night out.

Cowhide Handmade Raceway Eagle Leather Jacket

For an authentic look, you can’t go wrong with the leather racing jackets on Etsy—this Harley Davidson one looks effortlessly cool.

Coors Light Official Nylon Bomber Jacket

If you prefer sparkles over a sporty look, then this metallic bomber jacket will help you stay in your lane—especially if you’re a Coors Light fan.

G.O.A.T. Jacket

Team Alo is a great one to be on! This bomber jacket borders between a racing and a varsity jacket which means you can style it multiple ways. It’s available in black or white and in sizes 00-22.