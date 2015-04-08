Racially Diverse Emojis Officially Exist!

UPDATE: After news broke this winter that a host of new, racially diverse emojis would be included in Apple’s iOS update, it seems they’ve officially landed. Or, 300 of them to be exact. To get the update, just navigate to the ‘Software Update’ section of the Settings app on your iPhone and get started by tapping to download and install.

—

We’d heard rumblings in the fall that The Unicode Consortium—the company that oversees anything and everything related to emojis, the charming animated symbols we can’t live without—was planning to roll out a series of racially diverse icons in the coming months, but no timeline or other details were given. Now it’s being reported that Apple is planning to add skin tone options to the emoji keyboard in new versions of iOS and OS X platforms this spring.

Photo: 9 to 5 Mac

What’s really cool about this—apart from it being inclusive, obviously—is that each skin tone option will be accessible by tapping and holding the emoji you want, according to reports. From there, a pop-up menu will appear giving you six different skin color options.

The update will apply to every human emoji—Santa Claus included. It’s also being reported that 32 new country flags will be included, as well as racially diverse and same-sex families with kids.

Progress, people!