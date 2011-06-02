Rachel Zoe’s Resort Line Is The Picture Of A ’70s Summer

I often dream of raiding Rachel Zoe‘s closet, and although I will probably never get the pleasure of doing so, I imagine the contents would look something like her Resort 2012 collection. We just got our hands on the lookbook, and not only are the designs so true to Zoe’s bohemian personal style, they’re a serious nod to the ’70s, which is the stylist’s favorite era in fashion. She doesn’t shy away from the vivid brights, the thigh-high slits, the sparkles and the retro cuts that have helped to make her styleas well as those of her clientsfamous. So, if you’re in the market for a YSL-inspired white suit or a Halston-esque caftan next season, you know exactly where to look.