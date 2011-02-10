Rachel Zoe’s Lookbook Is So Rachel Zoe

So much to say about Rachel Zoe lately! This woman so went from fashion famous to real world famous ah, the magic that is reality television. The smart ones who put their reputations on the line for fame figure out how to make the rich part happen, because how pointless is fame without reaping the rewards?

Zoe first cashed in with a QVC line, which is great, but not entirely on brand for a woman who traffics almost exclusively in vintage Chanel. Her debut 33 piece collection, on the other hand, is just so Zoe. Furs, flared pants, bow neck blouses, anything 70s and/or drapey, a little shimmer it’s classic Zoe and it’s very cool. That tweed suit is very Fall 2010 Marc Jacobs and obviously that cream sequin dress got some flack for being a rip off of a vintage piece in her collection, but I think it will go over famously. And there that word is again fame.