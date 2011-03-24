Rachel Zoe’s Baby Name, Sly’s New Line

I am an advocate of alleviating the afternoon slump. Consider this the written equivalent of your favorite venti latte… only stronger.



SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE

Sylvester Stallone is launching a men’s clothing line which draws inspiration from Rocky and Rambo. Is it 1985? (WWD)

Giovanna Battaglia is celebrating being a New Yorker by showing off her daily outfits through the end of this week for T Magazine. (T Magazine)

Dov Charney is being sued for sexual harassment again. I mean, why does anyone work there again? (NY Times)

Rachel Zoe had a baby boy! She told People, Mom and Dad LITERALLY could not be happier or more in love with their son! Aw, tag lines! The baby’s tag line, er, name is Skyler Morrison. (People)

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET TWEET

RT @MeenalMistry I have so many complex and conflicting feelings when I see the new GOOP in my inbox. It’s a common emotion.

RT @dmmwitted “So, what does a fashion director actually do?” “Oh darling, she gets a 50% discount at Harvey Nicks!” Ugh.

RT @dkny DV just offered CC my pita saying “come on, it tastes so good” CC to DV: “You know what tastes good, being thin”…..#Touche Oh, fashion girls.

RT @danicalo There’s a fine line between following up and harassment. I’d say that line is 8 follow-up emails within 10 minutes of the first pitch. Word.

Photo: Michael Buckner, WireImage