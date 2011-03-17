Rachel ZoeMG, It’s a Designer Diaper Bag! Franco Covers!

I am an advocate of alleviating the afternoon slump. Consider this the written equivalent of your favorite venti latte… only stronger.



SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE

James Franco covers the Spring Summer 2011 issue of British GQ Style magazine, shot by Inez Van Lamsweered and Vinooth Matadin. They’re going for the James Dean thing. (Design Scene)

New York wins again. Giovanna Battaglia recently settled here and is working at W as a freelancer at the moment. (Fashionista)

The Daily Mail is still totally obsessed with the fact that Kate Moss has some cellulite. They’re so weird. (Daily Mail)

Jordan Dunn is the latest H&M star. (FabSugar)

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET, TWEET

RT @rzrachelzoe OMG!!! Mqueen diaper bag????? It leaves me speechless!! XoRZ http://post.ly/1l2e7 That’s pretty hot.

RT @Oh_So_Coco Wow, that was half a decade ago already… RT @iD_magazine Check out Irish dancing Coco Rocha on the cover of i-D 2006 http://bit.ly/hkvtT7 See, even models can feel old.

RT @Equipment_FR It always amazes us that no one seems to be working on St. Patty’s. The bars are always packed mid-day! Are we missing something? College?

RT @themoment Fashion IQ Test: Which model has an owl tattooed on her finger? A) Isabeli Fontana B) Abbey Lee Kershaw C) Freja Beha Erichsen ooh, tough one.

RT @astrologyzone Not only is Uranus at an angry attitude to the full moon March 18 (March 20 at 3:10 AM in Tokyo), but also Pluto will also taunt the moon. So, good day?