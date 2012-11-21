Rachel Zoe Styles Pop Sensation Karmin For A Cute Collaboration With Coach

There’s nothing like the holidays to bring together some major fashion and entertainment forces. Case in point: Celebrity stylist and reality star Rachel Zoe and internet phenoms turned pop stars Karmin have joined forces with Coach to create an adorable holiday package that has Zoe styling Karmin’s Amy Heidemann and Nick Louis Noonan in festive, of-the-moment Coach attire for an exclusive music video for their rendition of the holiday classic “Sleigh Bells.”

What’s more, on Wednesday November 28, the original song will be available for free download on Coach.com, where you can also check out the Rachel Zoe-styled music video.

Want to see some impromptu behind-the-scenes videos and images from the cool collaboration? Check it out here!