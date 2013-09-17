See Skyler Berman’s First Day of School Outfit, Shared by Mom Rachel Zoe

Rachel Zoe’s son Skyler embarked on his first day of school yesterday, and his mom took the opportunity to share his debut school look via her Instagram account. We gotta confess, as polarizing as one child has been, he looks seriously cute in this pic.

“Skyler’s first day of school #timeflies,” the proud mom—who poses alongside her son and husband Roger in the photo—captioned the photo on Instagram. Skyler’s first day look is as chic as you’d expect: a brown fedora with matching slip-ons, a chambray top, and crisp white shorts. We seriously doubt we were this well-dressed on our first day of school—even in high school and college.

Skyler has been a topic of much debate amongst followers and lovers of fashion, mainly because of silly things like how his parents keep his hair long and how he dresses too “girly.” We think how she and Roger choose to raise their children is really none of anyone else’s business — if this photo is any evidence, they all seem happy and reasonable to us!