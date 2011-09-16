Rachel Zoe Shows Off Best Dressed Baby in America on CNN

The entire Zoe-Berman clan had a jam-packed New York Fashion Week. There is no doubt that Rachel was running around like a chicken with its head cut off in full panic mode, as we’ve seen so many times on The Rachel Zoe Project, and of course, the always supportive Rodger was by her side holding her hand (and her Starbucks).

So what, you are probably wondering, was baby Skyler doing during all this excitement? The adorable tot, who has a closet that I would literally sell my right arm for, wasn’t sitting at the hotel with his baby nurse missing out on all the fun. Instead, Skyler attended a variety of events with his mommy and daddy, including Rachel’s much-anticipated presentation of her new collection. Oh, and not to make you jealous, but we actually got a chance to meet the future heartbreaker there, and he looks exactly like Rodge.

Later in the week, Rachel stopped by CNN for a sit down with the network’s Alina Cho, who I saw front row at J. Mendel (signature poof and all!) gabbing away with Lizzie Tisch. Alina asked Rachel all the important questions, which you can watch below, but the best part is at the end, when she brings out the messiah himself. Check out Skyler’s ease, confidence, and generally awesome attitude at his CNN debut. Okay, I know he’s a baby. But whatever. He’s amazing.