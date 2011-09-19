Rachel Zoe Sets Her Sights on Charity at Veuve Clicquot Polo

Rachel Zoe and timeless glamour go together like peanut butter and jelly. I’m pretty sure no one appreciates a vintage Chanel piece like the Zoester, so it should come as no surprise that she supports the chicest sport of all time: polo! This October 9, Veuve Clicquot has announced that the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic is returning to Pacific Palisades in Los Angeles. In addition to enjoying a rousing game of polo, guests at the event will be doing something way more significant: supporting the preservation of Will Rogers State Historic Park.

“Rodger and I are so honored and excited to be co-hosting this event alongside our dear friends, Nacho and Delfina. I don’t follow many sports, but polo is the most glamorous of them all — very reminiscent of old Hollywood. It’s going to be an incredibly chic afternoon,” Rachel said about her role as co-host for the big day. Of course, the “Nacho” and “Delfina” she is referring to are none other than sexy professional polo player NachoFigueras and his wife, who just so happen to be two of the most attractive people…EVER.

Personally, I can’t wait to check out pictures from this event — it’s pretty clear that I’m addicted to everything Rachel does, but I’m especially happy to see her doing something for a good cause. And you can get involved, too!Veuve Clicquot will be selling tickets to the event for fifteen dollars ($15.00) per ticket. Due to narrowing state budgets and staff reductions, the park depends largely on public and private partnerships as well as contributions and donations. Tickets can be purchased now atwww.vcseason.com/lapolo.