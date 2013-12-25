Rachel Zoe Names Her Second Baby Kaius ‘Kai’ Jagger Berman

UPDATE: Rachel Zoe and hubby Rodger Berman finally revealed the name of their second baby, which they welcomed last Sunday. Zoe shared the news and a baby photo on her blog Monday.

“As loyal readers of The Zoe Report, I wanted you to be the first to see a picture of the beautiful new addition to our family, Kaius Jagger Berman, aka ‘Kai,'” she wrote on Dec. 23. “Rodger, Skyler and I are madly in love and will be happily hibernating for the next couple of weeks. Thank you for all of your kind words, as they mean so much to us.”

The former reality star 42, also added, “Wishing you and your family a wonderful holiday and Happy New Year!”

PREVIOUS: A big congrats to super-stylist Rachel Zoe and husband Rodger Berman, who welcomed their second child together today, which was announced—how else?—via Twitter.

“So excited to welcome our baby boy into the world…he’s 7 lbs 12 oz, beautiful, healthy and we couldn’t be happier,” Zoe tweeted.

The 42-year-old stylist, designer, and former reality star married Berman in 1996, and they have a two-year-old son together, Skyler.

