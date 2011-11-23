Rachel Zoe Resort 12 Collection: Maxis Are The New Wide-Leg

If you love Rachel Zoe even a fraction as much as we do, you’ll be thanking us in about T-minus three minutes. In a healthy ‘research’ sesh (I mean, it’s not like we creep to find out what our sweetheart stylist is up to) we stumbled across this amazing video of Rachel herself walking us through her Resort 2012 collection. The biggest shocker though: it only had a little over 6,000 views. Wait — what? (Alright, I know it’s the beginning of holiday bonanza but come on people. Keep it together, yeesh. I’m only scolding you because this collection is bananas.)

The maxi-skirts with a serious slit, which Rachel coins ‘the new wide-leg jean,’ are heaven. The colors are perfect for spring and we love her introduction of the safari trend as well. Also functionality behind most pieces is thoughtful and logical. In a time when we need to be smart-cookie shoppers, having pieces in our closets that can be worn in multiple ways is a must.

Watch the video below to see what else we can expect from this collection, we’ve already chosen our favorites. What’s yours?