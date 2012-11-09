Rachel Zoe, Rachel Roy, More Design Holiday Wrapping Paper Collections For Charity

It may seem early, but it’s already time to start getting your holiday shopping plans together. While we’re thinking about how to stretch our budget to incorporate numerous gifts for our loved ones, some of our favorite designers are thinking less about themselves and more about those in need.

Rachel Roy, Rachel Zoe, and Stacey Bendet of Alice + Olivia, amongst others, are teaming up with interior e-commerce site One Kings Lane to create a 21-piece collection of wrapping paper to support a variety of charities, according to Elle. The sale launches on November 14 with animal print paper designed, naturally, by stylist-turned-designer Rachel Zoe, with other designer sales rolling out over the next few weeks.

One Kings Lane’s wrapping paper collaboration is just one of a growing number of design collaborations cropping up for the holidays; Neiman Marcus, Target, and Nordstrom, and eBay are all offering their own exclusive capsule collections this year. Meanwhile, the fashion industry has also banded together to support the recent victims of Hurricane Sandy—providing exclusive sales, benefits, and events to all donate funds to non-profits aiding those in need. All in all, the holidays are shaping up to look pretty darn good.

Read on to see all the various wrapping paper designs in the One Kings Lane collection, and pick your favorite!