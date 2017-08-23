21 Random Questions with Rachel Zoe

You’d be hard-pressed to find anyone who isn’t familiar with the name Rachel Zoe. The stylist, designer, and mother truly does it all, and for wearing so many hats she also manages to have really great hair. (See what we did there?) And there’s another thing: She’s also very nice and hilarious, which is particularly evident when she’s in the presence of her husband slash business partner, Rodger Berman.

Such was the case when we sat down with them at an intimate dinner party celebrating the launch of the LG Quad Wash, the innovative new dishwasher that features four spray arms instead of the industry standard of two. Read on to learn Zoe’s favorite article of clothing, her spirit animal, and her advice for those of us who are burdened with the task of washing dishes with our bare hands.

1. What’s your middle name?

Zoe.

2. If you could have dinner with three people living or dead, who would they be?

Coco Chanel, Brigitte Bardot and Princess Diana.

3. First thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

I kiss my kids 150 times.

4. What is your most-used emoji?

Hearts of all colors.

5. Who is your spirit animal?

Stevie Nicks. I totally geeked out when I met her. [Editor’s note: I totally geeked out when Zoe said this because ME TOO.] Why do you think I design so many caftans and maxi dresses and always wear black? She’s everything. We are all gold dust women.

6. What’s the last book you read?

RZ: Who has time?!

RB: I think it was “The Catcher in the Rye” from high school.

RZ: It was “Cain and Abel,” and then “Twilight” when I was pregnant. But I don’t even have time to take a shower on most days so reading is not a huge part of my life.

RB: Reading is fundamental!

RZ: Anyway.

7. Who is your hero?

My dad and Oprah.

8. Favorite piece of clothing you own?

That’s really hard! I get asked that a lot and I don’t have a great answer. I have some vintage YSL pieces from the 70s and I don’t want to wear them anymore because I’m scared something will happen to them. But I honestly don’t have one single favorite.

RB: I’m gonna go with my blue Adidas sweatpants or my brand new camouflage sweatshirt.

RZ: I’m gonna go with his Tom Ford leather jacket.

RB: Nooooo!

9. What’s your pet peeve?

Oh, god I have so many. Condensation. Like, when people don’t use a cupholder or napkin and liquid just runs off the table. When you hang something beaded next to something chiffon and it catches and everything just rips and pulls. Chapped lips. Background noises like oven fans. Any extraneous noise.

10. What is your favorite kind of nut?

RZ: Almonds/walnuts/soy nuts.

RB: Rachel, pick one!

RZ: Nope.

RB: Hers is an almond.

11. What is your drink of choice?

Rosé…all day.

12. What is your favorite farm animal?

Bunnies…wait is that a farm animal? Ponies.

13. What is your mantra?

Every woman can and should live a life in style. And I really do believe what goes around comes around…it just takes a really long time sometimes.

14. Favorite 80s song?

I’m more of a 70s girl–anything from the Beatles.

15. How do you take your coffee?

I don’t drink coffee; I drink tea. Black–very black and very strong. English breakfast–NOT Earl Grey. It tastes like air freshener!

16. What is your advice to your younger self?

Stand up for yourself. Fight for what you want and what you believe in, and girls can have a really hard time with that because when you’re a girl who speaks up you’re considered difficult, but when you’re a guy you’re considered cool.

17. Favorite appliance?

A dishwasher because we go through so many dishes and cycles. And we try not to in Los Angeles because of the drought, but we do. But now with the LG Quadwash it washes a lot more efficiently.

18. Why do you love it so much?

Now that we have kids, we have a busy household which means lots of dishes and we always need an extra set of hands. Thankfully there’s a dishwasher with that extra set of arms–LG QuadWash–which has four spray arms instead of just two so I never have to hand wash, even pre-wash, a dish again.

19. What is your hidden talent?

Baking and cooking.

20. How long does it take you to get ready in the morning?

15 minutes.

21. What is your advice to a young person who doesn’t have a dishwasher?

Work harder! And get disposable plates and utensils.