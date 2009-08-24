Rachel Zoe Project Premieres Tonight

Rachel Zoe seems to be the name on everyone’s lips today and it’s because the star stylist’s reality show, The Rachel Zoe Project, begins its second season tonight on Bravo.

The Huffington Post takes an inside look at the woman behind the empire, revealing tidbits including that she is a great tennis player and, “She always has to watch Friends and Will and Grace before she goes to sleep. It’s too hard for her to pick a favorite Friends character — she loves them all.” They also look inside her shoe closet (room?) and we die.

Valet goes (in)directly to the source by interviewing Zoe’s main man. No, not Roger; Brad. About life after Season 1, he says that everything pretty much remained the same, “There’s the odd instance that someone stops me and wants me to text their girlfriend or boyfriend, which is crazy. But the day job remains the same.”

Zoe also styled a shoot for V magazine involving Jessica Stam and some very interesting exercise equipment. Talk about getting physical.

Will you be tuning in tonight?