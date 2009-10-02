Rachel Zoe Project and The City Face Off

There has been a little Twitter battle brewing between two of our favorite shows. On Tuesday’s premiere of The City, the new girl in town, Roxy Olin name-dropped her experience working with Rachel Zoe during her interview with Kelly Cutrone at People’s Revolution. The only problem was, Roxy had some not very nice things to say about Zoe and her team. That’s when the Tweets started coming through.

About 2 hours ago: insulting me & my team when we have nevr met? yes beyond rude.RZRT @roxyolin: the magic of editing. I’m so sry if that offended u in any way

8:47pm: she never worked for me..lying is so not chic xoRZ RT @bert95023:Roxy is the new girl from mtv the city.

8:03pm: never worked for me who is she? xoRZ RT @ajklopotoski:Did Roxy on The City really work for you? She seems kind of like an ass.

7:56pm: Who is Roxy??xoRZRT @ajklopotoski: Did Roxy on The City really work for you? She seems kind of like an ass.

Roxy’s Response:

RT @roxyolin I said that I went to a fitting she did to shadow her at jennifer garners and tried to work for @rzrachelzoe…that’s the …

We’re on Zoe’s side here. Faking your resume is never chic.