After months of speculation and some seriously low ratings this past season, “The Rachel Zoe Project” has been canceled. Since its debut in 2008, the Bravo reality show has become a fan favorite and helped launch the careers of cast members, such as stylists Brad Goreski and Taylor Jacobson, who both had famous fallouts with the series’ star Rachel Zoe.

The series also spanned Zoe’s transition from the popular, boho-chic obsessed stylist who had a fight with Nicole Richie to a household name with her own fashion line, an adorable son named Skyler Berman, and another baby on the way with her doting hubby Rodger Berman.

Zoe confirmed the news herself in the September cover story in Capitol File Magazine. “We’ve done five years. I think it’s time to probably move on,” she admitted. “‘The Rachel Zoe Project’ was meant to be a show solely based on fashion and designers and all of that, and clearly it wasn’t. I was like, ‘Oh, I don’t want my personal life on television.'”

We can’t blame her for not wanting the public to witness another pregnancy, but we’re selfishly upset that her maternity style won’t be as accessible to us. Who else channels Bianca Jagger when they’ve got a bun in the oven?

No word on the fate Goreski’s show “It’s a Brad, Brad World,” but it also suffered low ratings during the past season.

For now, we leave you with a video montage of Rachel Zoe saying “literally” about 100 times.

https://www.youtube.com/obDJrK9p6mI

