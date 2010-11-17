Rachel Zoe Pregnancy Rumors Confirmed!

Rodger Berman and Rachel Zoe. Photo by John Shearer, WireImage

The fashion industry has collectively speculated since Fashion Week about whether or not Rachel Zoe is pregnant, and she announced on her Twitter mere moments ago that the good news is true! She couldn’t hide it much longer her skinny frame showed a hint of a baby bump over the weekend, and we know the weight gain wasn’t from drinking too much Starbucks. Rachel tweeted that she’s feeling great, and we bet that she’s probably already in talks with Karl Lagerfeld about cooking up a closet full of Chanel tweeds for the tot. Congratulations Rach and Rodg!