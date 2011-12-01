Rachel Zoe On Skyler, Anne Hathaway’s Wedding & Lagerfeld

We are all well aware that Rachel Zoe spoils her son Skyler rotten, and she’s well aware of it too. When asked about what she was getting the fashionable toddler for Christmas, the world’s chicest mom told Sylelist that, “Every day is Christmas for my son! At this point, just a thousand kisses lord knows he doesn’t need anything.”

That’s all well and good, but I have an inkling she’s not telling the whole truth and that Sky will be getting some glamorous goodies this holiday season, considering she then listed her favorite baby brands. “Gucci everything! Gucci baby is just the most incredible, extraordinary baby line. Ralph Lauren baby, Bonpoint, Missoni I mean all of it I’m now obsessed with baby clothes,” she stated. Oy.

On the subject of work, while Rach is known for her insane micro-managing — especially when it comes to the fashion department — she’s going to let her little bird fly free when it comes to her big day. Yes, that’s right. Rachel has confidence in Anne Hathaway’s dress choice for her upcoming nuptials. “I think Annie will always make the best choice for her. She will look like a stunning bride and it will just be amazing,” she said, glowing with pride.

And it just wouldn’t be a conversation with Rachel if she didn’t talk about her favorite man (aside from her son): Uncle Karl. When asked about who she would like to see do a collaboration, Rachel scratched her head. “That’s a tough one — Karl Lagerfeld has done it at this point, so where do you go from there?”

Where do we go from there? What’s next? Rachel Zoe for Target?