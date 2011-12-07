Rachel Zoe, Nicole Richie And More: The Best Celeb Causes

It’s pretty easy to get caught up in what you can’t purchase or have this time of year a paycheck can only take you so far when you’re buying presents out the booty. With that said, we’ve taken the time to give a nod to some of our favorite celebs who are thinking less of themselves and more about others this holiday season (not to mention the rest of the year).

Check out who’s got the knack for giving and find out how to donate to others who are more in need than you are (I mean, we don’t really need another LBD or a pair of leather booties, do we??)

Nicole Richie: This lady just keeps getting better and better in our book. Along with her hubby, Joel Madden, and his twin bro, Benji, the Richie Madden Children’s Foundation was born to support UNICEF‘s Tap Project and participating in the Cup with a Cause charity by 7-Eleven that donates about $2 million to an assortment of different funds. No biggie.

Rachel Zoe: Obviously, this is maje. The stylist-turned-designer paired up with the Ovarian Cancer National Alliance by hosting an event and sold 200 accessories from her own personal closet. If there was a time we were sorry we didn’t live in LA, this is totally it.

Brad and Angelina: Duh. It seems like this power duo has their beautiful hands in just about everything, but we particularly love their Maddox Jolie-Pitt Foundation that fights negative environmental changes. The non-prof works with rural villagers and local governments to alleviate food insecurities and increase access to basic primary healthcare and education.

Madonna: The buff songstress has been involved in a lot of different charities for sometime, rolling out the carpet to younger celebs. With her moving documentary, I am Because We Are, shedding light to the dire circumstances of the HIV epidemic in Malawi (over 1 million people are infected) and possibly even more heart wrenching — the orphans left behind after parents lose their battle with the disease, Madonna has pioneered the non-profit, Raising Malawi that provides food, education, medical care and emotional/psychosocial support for the survivors left behind.