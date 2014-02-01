Why Rachel Zoe Canceled Her New York Fashion Week Show

Furthering ongoing rumors that her clothing line is in trouble, Rachel Zoe has canceled her New York Fashion Week show, according to Women’s Wear Daily. Originally scheduled for February 13 at Lincoln Center, Zoe has instead opted to show her collection in Los Angeles.

The 40-year-old-designer, whose second son, Kaius Jagger was born on December 22 is putting motherhood first, stating:

“As a new mother, my newborn son is too young to travel with me, and I’m unable to leave him for the amount of time required to appropriately prepare for the show in New York.”

Although Rachel Zoe has established quite the fashion empire, the celebrity stylist-turned-designer can’t seem to avoid talk of problems. In August of 2013, Zoe confirmed that her Bravo series would not be returning after the lowest ratings ever. And just last week, reports surfaced that Anne Hathaway had parted ways with Zoe after 10 years of working together.

Zoe plans to continue her market trip to NYC on February 10 as planned, and she’s looking forward to returning to NYFW in September.