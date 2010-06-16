Rachel Zoe To Launch Full Fashion Line, Model Noemie Lenoir Is Back To Work After Suicide Attempt

Rachel Zoe showing off her fashion savvy in her studio. Photo: RT @ rzrachelzoe, Twitter.

QVC gave Rachel Zoe a taste for retail, and now she’s ready to go all-in. The stylist/celebrity-in-her-own-right just inked a deal to design a full apparel, shoes and accessories collection aimed at high-end department stores. (Limelife)

Attention undiscovered hotties. Perry Ellis is scouring the country to find the sexiest guy to model in the September 2010 Perry Ellis fashion show in Miami plus he’ll receive an editorial in Ocean Drive magazine and a weekend getaway with a guest. Somebody missed a fun reality show opp. (Fashion Indie)

Gucci goes goth? The Italian brand tagged True Blood‘s Vampire Queen and Marilyn Manson ex Evan Rachel Wood as the face of its new fragrance. (WWD)

George Clooney: Not just a pretty face. The actor has joined the Council on Foreign Relations, a post he was nominated for by Charlie Rose and New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof due to his work in Darfur. (The Daily Beast)

Model Noemie Lenoir who attempted suicide last month was seen shopping in Paris over the weekend. Fellow beauty Ana Beatriz Barros tweeted a photo of herself and Noemie over the weekend, with the caption: “Noemi Lenoir and me shooting Russian Vogue in London.” Sending her the best! (Fashionologie)

