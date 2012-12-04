From Rachel Zoe to Kourtney Kardashian: A Dissection Of Celebrities’ Most Stylish Maternity Looks

With yesterday’s bombshell announcement that Kate Middleton and Prince William have a royal baby on the way, pregnancy has been at the forefront of our minds. We can’t wait for the inevitable flurry of paparazzi shots documenting Middleton’s growing baby bump, and of course her maternity fashion choices. In honor of our unparalleled excitement for this baby, we decided to revisit some of our favorite pregnant celebrities and break down their maternity style. Everyone from Beyoncé to Kourtney Kardashian has shown off their own interpretations of how a pregnant woman should dress—with mixed results.

