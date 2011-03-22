Rachel Zoe is in Labor! Natalia’s Close Up

I am an advocate of alleviating the afternoon slump. Consider this the written equivalent of your favorite venti latte… only stronger.

SINGLE SHOT: TWEET, TWEET

Rebecca Minkoff is three months pregnant with her first child. Expect more fancy diaper bags in the future? (The Cut)

Emma Watson’s jean shorts for Alberta Ferretti cost $369. Way to be accessible, Watson. (People Style Watch)



Marc Jacobs doesn’t even bother to say no to Anna Wintour. Obviously. (Huff Po)

Natalia Vadianova covers the new Bazaar. Few faces can handle that close up. (FGR)

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET TWEET

RT @Modelinia Ready for Gemma Ward as a mermaid in the new Pirates of the Caribbean? Here’s a 2nd trailer – hinting @ her v.imp role! http://bit.ly/eGW1hd We miss her!

RT @littleylittley @RZRachelZoe is in labor…RIGHT NOW! Zoe and Rodger are expecting boy. He’ll be swaddled in custom Chanel (ok THAT last bit was a joke) Aw, congrats, mama!

RT @ELLEmagazine ‘William & Kate’ the Lifetime movie airs April 18, before the actual wedding. Who’s tuning in? Watch the trailer here: http://ow.ly/4jJPn ummm, me.

RT @evachen212 Fact: it takes a team of over six staffers @opi_products to name their polishes. I knew that amount of genius couldn’t come from just one person.



