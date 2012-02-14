Rachel Zoe Is Coming To A Store Near You!

If you’ve ogled Rachel Zoe’s beyond insane style on her TV show even half as much as we have, you’ve possibly also tried to incorporate some of her signature style notations into your own look.

We’ve been so pleased to see this new mom make headway into the retail world with her amazing maxi skirts, knits and crisp blazers. She basically has us covered for outfit options for anything and everything we could even fathom doing.

That said, there’s no such thing as too much of a good thing when it comes to Zoe and we were super stoked to hear that LF USA (the line’s overriding company) is looking to place Rachel Zoe’s collections in over four hundred stores. You heard me: four hundred.

That means no matter if you live in New York City or a small town in the Midwest, you can probably find something Zoe near you. Hell yeah.