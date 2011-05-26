Rachel Zoe Is Adding Jewelry, Selling Everywhere, Gagging

It’s funny because I suppose, in a way, I think of Rachel Zoe’s collection as a celebrity line. But, first and foremost, the reality show wonder is a stylist, so although, not technically a trained designer, there’s no denying her understanding of fashion and dressing people (the question, I guess, was more if she could dress people who didn’t weigh 98 pounds).

Well, retailers are banking on Zoe catering to the over size two’s. Nordstrom, Shopbop, Kirna Zabte, Intermix, Selfridge’s, Saks are just some of the retailers who bought her new line for wholesale. Neiman Marcus is launching the line in each of its 41 stores, but not before putting in their own two-cents. Ken Downing of Neiman Marcus told Zoe not to be afraid of color and to lose the super heavy coats, according to WWD.

“It was this dream that I never thought would be reality because I was petrified I was. I feel so complete now becoming a designer and having my son. Im that happiest that Ive ever been in my life.” Zoe said before adding about her Fall 2012 jewelry collection, I wish it were for spring. I am dying to do jewelry. Im gagging. Is gagging the new die?

Also, the Rachel Zoe Project is coming back to bravo in July. I’m gagging. In a good way.