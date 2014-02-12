Rachel Zoe Cradles New Baby While Watching Fashion Shows on Her Laptop: See the Cute Instagram

Although Rachel Zoe canceled her New York Fashion Week show because of her newborn baby son Kaius, she’s clearly still keeping up with all the action, as evidenced by this sweet Instagram pic she posted yesterday.

“This is how @msjordanjohnson of @rachelzoestudio and I watch the Oscar de la Renta show when No wifi at the office #ODLRLIVE #RZFW #STUNNING ” Zoe captioned the photo, which depicts the stylist watching Oscar’s runway show with baby Kaius on her chest, along with fellow stylist Jordan Johnson.

Zoe’s NYFW show was originally set for February 13, but the celebrity stylist issued a statement to Women’s Wear Daily earlier this month: “As a new mother, my newborn son is too young to travel with me and I’m unable to leave him for the amount of time required to appropriately prepare for the show in New York.”

She added: ‘I’ve made the difficult decision to move our fall 2014 runway show to a later date in Los Angeles.”

Clearly, nobody can accuse Rachel of putting work before family, unlike social media users who recently attacked Kim Kardashian and Kanye West for traveling so frequently without their baby daughter North that Twitter has collectively taken to calling the tot “Ignori,” a not-so-nice (but sort of genius) riff on her nickname Nori.