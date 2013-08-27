See Photos of Rachel Zoe’s Gorgeous Home (And Closet!)

A fashion designer, TV star, and Hollywood’s go-to stylist, Rachel Zoe ”dies” for the minimalist décor in her Beverly Hills abode—and manages to keep it sophisticated even when creating a cozy room for her 2-year-old, Skyler, who (natch!) gets a dream walk-in closet all his own.

For InStyle’s September issue, photographer Dean Kaufman gave an inside look at the family’s abode in Beverly Hills. The stylist also shared a few great tips on how you can make your home just as chic as Zoe herself.

Scroll down to learn the tips, then click the photo to see inside Rachel Zoe’s Beverly Hills home.

1. SWITCH ON THE LAMPS ONLY WHEN IT’S NIGHTTIME.

“My home has to feel airy and bright with natural light. I don’t switch on lamps until it is literally black outside. Rodger calls me a cavewoman!”

2. PLAY WITH ACCENTS.

“I had fun with the accents, which is similar to my approach to getting dressed. My basics are black, white, or neutral, and I’ll wear a ton of jewelry or carry a brightly colored bag. So here I played with throws, pillows, rugs, and ceramics.”

3. VISIBILITY IS KEY IN ORGANIZING CLOSETS FOR A GROWN-UP OR A CHILD.

“Visibility is key, with compartments and boxes so that everything has its place.”

