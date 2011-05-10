Rachel Zoe Got A $250,000 Gift For Her First Mother’s Day

Rachel Zoe celebrated Mother’s Day with her son Skyler Morrison for the first time on Sunday, and judging by her Twitpicsand the insanely expensive gift she received from her husband Rodgerit was a truly blissful one. The new mom started off the morning with some red roses and a Barneys box, and then moved on to brunch at the Chateau Marmont, where her little family was joined by her BFF, shoe designer Brian Atwood. Oh, it gets better.

Radar Online reports that the stylist received quite the “push present” from her hubbya 10-carat, cushion-cut Neil Lane diamond ring that’s worth $250,000. To put that in perspective for you, that’s more than 4 years worth of tuition at a private university (sorry, Skyler). The celebratory gift is also more than double the size of Zoe’s engagement ring.

If you’ve ever watched The Rachel Zoe Project, you know that Rodg really, really wanted to have a baby, and maybe the extra special bling was a bonus for Rachel giving him a son! Mother’s Day is all about feeling appreciated, and we’re sure that Zoe’s boys made her feel like a queen.

Photos via @rzrachelzoe