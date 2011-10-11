Rachel Zoe & Family Look Perfect For Veuve Clicquot Polo

There are few families that I really want to be a part of more than the Zoe–Berman clan. (What? It’s not every boy’s dream to have Rachel Zoe as their mother?) From matching outfits to colorful accessories, fashion’s first fam was all smiles when they attended the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic in Los Angeles.

Plenty of celebrities and fashionistas like Lauren Conrad, Zoe Saldana, and Camilla Belle were on hand for the big day too, but no one captured my attention quite like Zoe & Co.

Rachel paired a chic and simple dress from her own collection with a set of Chanel pearls (someone buy them for me now!) and a Chanel bag. Meanwhile, mama matched baby Skyler Berman (my favorite tot after Mason Dash-Disick), who looked adorable and happy as a freakin’ clam in white and a straw hat. (FYI: Rodg just looked like a cross between Indiana Jones and the host I had a few weeks ago at The Abbey.)

Kidding — they were picture perfect as usual, and what’s better than supporting a good cause while looking awesome? Nothing, my friends. Nothing at all.