Rachel Zoe Does Resort: See the 10 Looks

Rachel Zoe is settling into her role as designer, it seems. While most new-commers stay in the realms of Spring and Fall for a bit, the stylist’s second collection for her new label is Resort.

Resort tends to stay in stores longer and can be very profitable for brands, so it’s certainly a collection worth its while. Zoe’s trademark boho vibe is evident in some long dresses including a flowing white 70s gown and a floral blue halter, as well as in flared denim and trousers. She also makes her way into something flirty with minis and bubble skirts, while a purple pant suit makes Zoe’s strongest statement in the small collection.

They’re fun and wearbale pieces with some evident YSL influences what do you think of Zoe’s second time out?

Photos: WWD