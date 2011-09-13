Rachel Zoe Dishes on Her New Fashion Line and “Entourage”

Fashion Week on its own is a chaotic adventure. Fashion Week with reality TV darling/stylist to the stars Rachel Zoe thrown into the mix is quite simply (wait for it…) “bananas.”

While the StyleCaster team struggled through a long line and packed elevator to check out her new Spring 2012 collection, Zoe, along with hubs Rodger Berman, baby son Skylar and their trusty staff of stylists and assistants worked the room, chatting it up with press and buyers alike while mingling amongst a live model installation.

Comprised of 30 pieces (most of which reflect Zoe’s passion for iconic 70’s fashion), the celebrity stylist-turned-designer admitted that looking red carpet-ready was a major priority when it came to pulling her collection together. “I do [think about the red carpet] and I think as a designer for me it’s not always necessarily about gowns. It’s about wearing a suit on the red carpet, wearing a really beautiful dress with a great blazer kind of bringing it up or down you know?”

The idea of iconic glamour also carries over into a very famous muse close to the stylist’s heart. “Brigitte Bardot is always going to be a huge influence for me,” she notes. “‘I’m inspired by women that love fashion, have great style but don’t to try too hard.”

Zoe’s ability to effortlessly combine Hollywood fantasy with modern day reality continues to permeate throughout every aspect of her career — including her recent acting stint on HBO’s Entourage. When we asked her if she was equally as excited about her cameo as the debut of her spring line, we barely got the words out before she cut us off with an excited giggle.

“Hell yeah! I mean it’s the coolest show ever!”

Team Zoe: 1; Rachel Haters: 0.