Rachel Zoe’s Dinner Party Essentials

Beyond being an expert at putting together red carpet looks, Rachel Zoe is also an entertaining expert, who loves to whip up gorgeous dinner parties for 20 at the drop of the hat. Recently she shared her dinner party must-haves on her online lifestyle site The Zoe Report, and needless to say, we took some serious notes from the entertaining pro.



Rachel Zoe’s Dinner Party Must-Haves

1. Plenty of chic crystal is a must.

“If you tend to keep your crystal in a cupboard year-round, there’s no time like the present to bust it out and really enjoy the opulence glassware adds to a table,” Zoe says. “Mix different heights to create layers of sparkle with water, wine and champagne stemware. If you don’t have enough of any one style, make each place setting different and evenly distrubuting the pieces you have throughout the table.”

2. Gorgeous serving pieces.

“Using extra serving pieces may create extra clean up, but the presentation of absolutely everything looks best when it comes from a golden-edge platter,” according to Zoe. “Take the time to fill glass pitchers with sparkling and flat water, put condiments in charming crystal jars and place food that comes to the table on chic serving trays.”

3. Festive finishing touches complete the table.

“Even though you light the candles right before the guests arrive, you can certainly place them on the table early in the day to save yourself unnecessary last-minute stress,” Zoe says. “Cover the table in simple votives, low profile white flowers (so your guests can see each other over the arrangements) and freshly ironed napkins. These details will give any table an overwhelming feel of luxury and glamour.”

