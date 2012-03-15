Will Rachel Zoe Design Clothes For Kids?

It seems like the overriding trend in the fashion and celeb realm this year has not been bold prints or leather, but rather pregnancy. The birth of Blue Ivy along with the likes of Jennifer Garner and Kate Hudson popping out their little bundles of joy, has highlighted the fact that updated maternity attire is totally huge and so is childrenswear. Considering Versace, Oscar de la Renta and even DVF have created kidswear lines, we’ve been wondering if one of our favorite new mommies will be following suit.

We beamed with happiness as Rachel Zoe welcomed little Skyler into the world nearly a year ago, got (more than) slightly jealous over his sick nursery and swooned over Rodger’s amazing fatherly traits. So, as the family settles into their new way of life, there’s obviously been curiosity about whether this stylist-turned-designer will be spreading her reach even more and develop a line for the wee ones herself.

In a recent interview, Rachel reveals that she thinks launching a new line could be “really fun. There are incredible baby clothes out there — I go into Baby Gap and want to buy one of everything! — but I definitely think there could be more.” With the mesmerizing success of her line (which blew our socks off during New York Fashion Week) and her completely accessible line for QVC, we’re pretty stoked on this possibility.

And of course we’re wondering, will we be able to squeeze ourselves into what we’re sure would be a crushingly cute collection?