Rachel Zoe: Her 20 Best Style Moments (That Made Us Go Bananas)

Yay! Rachel Zoe has given us the official word that, indeed, she’s pregnant with baby number two!

The celebrity stylist made a public announcement today saying: “Rodger, Skyler and I hope that everyone had an amazing summer! Before we head into the chaos of fashion season, we wanted to take a moment to OFFICIALLY confirm that we are expecting another child. We are beyond excited for Skyler to have a sibling and for us to fall in love all over again. We feel incredibly blessed.”

Obviously, fashionistas everywhere are going bananas over this news, so we couldn’t think of a better way to commemorate her little bundle of joy on the way than to celebrate all that’s stylish about ZoeIf her first son Skylar (who recently turned 2 years old) is any indication of how cute baby Bermans are, baby no. 2 is in pretty good standing.

To tide you over until Zoe announces whether it’ll be a boy or a girl, we’ve gathered Rachel Zoe’s 20 best style moments in this celebrity lookbook! Let’s all die over her boho-chic style as we look forward to her New York Fashion Week show happening next Wednesday at Lincoln Center!

