Rachel Zoe: 5 Things You Should Know

This morning, WWD ran a profile on stylist-turned-mogul Rachel Zoe, and previewed the clothing line that she’s developing with Li & Fung. Here are the top five things you should know from the story, besides the fact that she’s still wearing four inch pumps while pregnant:

1. Season four of The Rachel Zoe Project is currently in production, and it seems that Rachels former sidekick Brad has been replaced with a leggy brunette named Mandana.Shes also skipping out on next months Fashion Week, so we wont be seeing footage from the shows, unfortunately.

2. Rachel is seven months pregnant, and WWD points out that her still-tiny belly on someone else could pass for a big lunch. And, to Rodgers delight, its a little boy! Yes, its a shame that mommys vintage clothes might go to waste, but Rodg certainly deserves a little guy to hang out with!

3. Despite her immense success in the fashion industry, Rachel is still nervous that she might let people down with her clothing line. She tells WWD, Im a Virgo and Im more I dont want to say negative but Im the girl who thinks no ones coming to my birthday party, no ones buying my clothes, no ones reading my book, no ones watching my show thats just how I think.

4. Her tailored line is seventies inspired and offers a plethora of suiting pieces, including jackets, blazers, flared wool trousers, jumpsuits, and modified tuxedos. In true Zoe fashion, there will also be faux fur and leather coats, handbags and platform shoes.

5. The collection will fall into the contemporary category, and prices will run from $250 for a day dress to about $700 for a full tuxedo look. Zoe is targeting high end department stores to carry her line, and in a perfect world, she’d share the racks with Diane von Furstenberg, Marc by Marc Jacobs and Alexander Wang.