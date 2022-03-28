Rachel Zegler Did Not Wear “Sweatpants & Her Boyfriend’s Flannel” To The Oscars

Scroll To See More Images

There’s nothing worse than having to find an outfit last minute for an important event. Now imagine if that event was the Oscars, the biggest fashion moment for Hollywood’s A-list. Rachel Zegler’s Oscars 2022 look was a last minute pick and the first time attendee nailed it.

Rachel Zegler had originally planned on wearing “sweatpants and her boyfriend’s flannel” to watch the 94th annual Academy Awards from the couch after the Academy left the West Side Story actress off of this year’s invite list.

If you aren’t familiar with Rachel Zegler, let me tell you this: Zegler is poised to be the industry’s next breakout star. The New Jersey native beat out 30,000 other young hopefuls (talk about tough competition) for the role of Maria Vasquez in Steven Spielberg’s highly anticipated remake of West Side Story, a role that catapulted Zegler from her high school’s theater program to the big screen.

Her beautiful portrayal of Maria earned lots of positive attention from film critics and a Golden Globe for Best Actress in Motion Picture Comedy or Musical. At just 20 years old, Zegler is the first Colombian-American actress to win the Golden Globe award and the youngest ever recipient.

Despite her industry recognition, Zegler wasn’t originally set to attend the Oscars. While she may have been snubbed by the Academy for a nomination (and an invite), West Side Story picked up seven noms including one for Best Picture. It seems like a no-brainer to at least invite the lead actress to the event.

After Zegler responded to a fan’s comment saying that she wasn’t invited to the award show, the Academy quickly extended her a well-deserved invite and role as a presenter. Luckily for us, Ziegler swept the debacle under the rug and swept us away with her red carpet look. This is the actress’s first major award show red carpet appearance since the Golden Globes were not televised this year.

Zegler certainly wasn’t intimidated by being an Oscars first-timer and went bold with her Oscars look. The actress wore a gorgeous hand-embroidered Christian Dior haute couture black gown on the Academy Award red carpet. The completely sheer gown makes Zegler the latest star to join in on the naked dress trend and Zegler’s version is classier than ever. The sparkly number features a soft cowl neck and a singular twisted strap draping down the back. Zegler paired her haute couture with a chic bob and gold chain choker. Based on this flapper-style look, Zegler is ready to play a 1920’s ingénue.

While there isn’t another Great Gatsby remake on the market for Zegler to star in, we can expect to see more of the rising actress on the red carpet in the next year. She is set to play the title role in Disney’s live-action remake of Snow White. I’m sure Snow White will wear a gown perfect for the red carpet (just like Rachel’s) but in the meantime, make sure to check out all of the other award-worthy Oscar’s red carpet look photos.