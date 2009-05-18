Rachel Weisz in Valentino, We’re Rendered Speechless

The Alejandro Amenabar directed Agora, starring Rachel Weisz, premiered last night at the 62nd Annual Cannes International Film Festival. The film is centered around Weisz’s actress’ character, Hypatia of Alexandria, an astrologer-philosopher from ancient Egypt who fights to save the collected wisdom of the ancient world, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Looking every bit the Academy Award winning actress that she is, Weisz was a vision in a green strapless Valentino gown from the fall 2009 collection. Between the dress fitting like it was made for her (it probably was), the cascading waves, and her flawless makeup, this has been my favorite look from Cannes thus far. What do you think?

Below are pictures of Weisz from earlier yesterday at photocall for Agora. The actress chose to wear green again, as there definitely something about the color that really compliments the dark hair and porcelain skin, but this time it was an olive Christian Dior short sleeve dress.

Bauer-Griffin