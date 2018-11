Rachel Roy‘s Spring 2010 show was a smash hit with editors, buyers, and fashion fans alike. She went with monochrome pairings of beautifully rich fabrics in shapes that managed to be both draped and structured to perfection. For Pre-Fall 2010, Roy followed many of the same cues from spring. A more muted palette shows off some of the same beautiful hourglass shapes and yummy fabrics. The slightly looser silhouettes in some of the looks are perfect for the transitional season.

