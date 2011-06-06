Rachel Roy on Her Surf Collaboration and Summer Essentials

Everything is coming up surf culture as of late. Fashion regularly mines from style that has maintained itself through the years and is indicative of not just pieces of clothing, but an entire lifestyle (see, also: preppy). There’s just something about those laidback surf kids who all happen to kind of be hot that just makes you want to design in their image growing up in a surf town doesn’t hurt either.

The incredible talented, not to mention very pretty in her own right, Rachel Roy recently collaborated on a collection of shoes with surfer Karina Petroni that ranges from adorable brightly colored wedges to flat, tribal inspired espadrilles and a sporty/beachy sneaker. Check out the collection, which ranges from $59-$139, and hear from the ladies on surf and summer essentials below.

How does the Rachel Roy brand meld with surf culture and style?

Rachel: Growing up in Monterey, California, I was exposed to surf culture every single day, so partnering with Karina Petroni just felt right for me. The collection blends my urban design sensibility and Karina’s Panamanian heritage. The RACHEL Rachel Roy line is geared for a girl who wants accessible fashion at a faster pace, allowing us to play with print mixing, strong colors, and really different, modern shapes.

How did you start this collaboration creatively? How did you work together?

Rachel: I love the collaborative process for these projects. We got together to chat about what we both love and the topic of shoes came about. We created everything from the shoe designs to the materials and color and the overall look and feel of the collection.

Karina: It couldn’t of been a more natural process, with Rachel’s fabulous, intelligent insight on fashion and my experience with traveling across the planet and witnessing all different kinds of style in every aspect, the two meshed beautifully.

What are each of your favorite piece in the collection?

Rachel: My favorite piece is the espadrille. I plan on wearing it all summer- it is the epitome of hippie chic and as my customer knows I’m always in the pursuit of balance.

Karina: I have to say I love every piece, they are so versatile and suit every individual, for me I would have to have all 3 by my front door, because you never know what mood I’m going to be in 😉

Who are some surf chicks that might considered style icons?

Rachel: Surf chicks are style icons simply because of the fact that they live the lifestyle… anyone that loves what they do so much that they eat sleep and breath it is inspiration to me. Because I grew up around the ocean and surfers, one of my favorite vacation pieces has always been the surfer hoodie/anything made of material that feels like a yoga blanket.

Karina: I have some great friends that surf that I consider style icons, the one closest to me is Stephanie Gilmore, but of course she learned everything she knows from me, ha. Donovan Frankenreiter and Rob Machado are other surfers/musician that has some pretty rockin, groovy style, inside and out.

How can every day girls bring some surf style into their daily look (other than these adorable shoes of course!)

Rachel: The collection with Karina captures the essence of surf style. Karina truly embodies this with her free spirited cool. Many girls can incorporate a little bit of surf style into their daily looks by adding different hues like bright oranges and pinks, and also by adding different textures and prints, to create fun casual carefree looks. The way to truly capture the surfer vibe is equal parts effortlessness mixed with the love of the ocean.

Karina, what are your favorite beaches to hang out at? As long as the suns out, you’re with friends and family, waters warm and there’s a light breezy feel to the air, any beach is fine with me. I particularly love the East Coast of the USA, the Caribbean, Australia and Indonesia.

Rachel, how do you think surf culture and style fits in NYC or any urban setting?

I definitely think that surf style can fit into any urban setting. When I am designing I try to keep a bit of both coasts with me. It is important to have that balanced feel of edgy yet be comfortable and laid back. I think the marrying of these two elements embodies the multiple facets of a Rachel Roy woman. The Rachel Roy woman is a woman who knows herself and is confident in her choices. She wants to look effortless but be comfortable doing so.

Could you see this collab extending into RTW?

Absolutely, like I said before, one of my favorite weekend pieces in the surfer hoodie and the surf lifestyle in general makes for such effortless clothing.

What are your essentials for a summer weekend away?

Rachel: Three summer weekend essentials:

1. a bold color or patterned dress- I am loving water color prints right now.

2. There are great silky shorts and dresses in the RACHEL Rachel Roy Spring/Summer Collections that are so sweet and would be perfect for any occasion.

3. Stripes- for me theyre always a classic. Im loving my long maxi striped skirt paired with t-shirts. (SEE IMAGE)

4. Vintage tees- they can always dress up or down any outfit.