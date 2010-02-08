Rachel Roy and Estelle Co-Design Jewelry Collection

This season Rachel Roy and Grammy winning singer and songwriter Estelle are partnering up to create a capsule jewelry collection. The pieces in the exciting collection, which will be available exclusively at macys.com, rachelroy.com, and select Macys stores in March, will combine different colors and textures and feature materials such as resin and yellow crystal. Fusing fashion with affordability, the prices will range from $34 to $195.

For those of you who are fans of Rachey Roy on her Facebook, you guys will have first dibs on the collection. Fans will be able to shop an edited version of the collection on February 9 to February 11, 6 am EST. We urge you to join the fan page soon, as one ring style will be available during the Facebook preview that will not be a part of the full collection.

Both the designer and singer say that their shared love of costume jewelry brought them together. Estelle praised Roys versatility, while the designer applauded the singers fashion fearlessness. Working with Estelle was a true collaboration. I love Estelle’s sense of style because she takes risks and I think that to be a trendsetter you have to take as many risks as safe turns,” Roy said.

To promote the collection, Estelle will make an appearance at Macys Herald Square on April 1.

The collaboration with Estelle is a part of a series of limited edition capsule collections where Roy hopes to merge fashion with art, culture, music, photography, and philanthropy.

