Rachel Roy: Fashion Business Expanding into Signature Bridge Line

We absolutely loved Rachel Roy’s Spring 2010 collection. The simple, sexy silhouettes in bright colors made us lust for that air of sophistication that is completely alluring and not at all stuffy. The collection actually fits Roy perfectly. She understands exactly what women want, across boundaries like age, occupation, and income.

Now, it will be easier than ever to get your hands on one of Roy’s pieces because she is launching Rachel Roy Signature. Designed as a bridge line, the collection will wholesale from $80 to $290, and sit directly between her Rachel Rachel Roy contemporary line and her Rachel Roy collection designer line.

Expect to see Rachel Roy Signature at specialty and department stores come spring. We can’t wait to see the printed sequin dresses and silk chiffon tops in palette ranges from bright pink, coral and lime green to tan, black and white.