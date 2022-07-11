Here’s How Much Rachel Recchia’s Net Worth Includes Her ‘Bachelorette’ Salary & What Else She Makes

Scroll To See More Images

If you’re watching this season of The Bachelorette, you may be wondering what Rachel Recchia’s net worth is and how much she makes as the season 19 Bachelorette compared to when she was on The Bachelor.

Rachel, a 26-year-old flight instructor from Clermont, Florida, is one of two leads on The Bachelorette season 19, along with Gabby Windey, a 31-year-old ICU nurse from O’Fallon, Illinois. Gabby and Rachel were both contestants on The Bachelor season 26 with Clayton Echard, where they were eliminated in the final three after Clayton chose Susie Evans, a 29-year-old wedding videographer from Virginia Beach, Virginia, as his winner. Gabby and Rachel were announced as the season 19 Bachelorettes at The Bachelor season 26 “After the Final Rose” special in March 2022. The Bachelorette season 19 will be the first Bachelor or Bachelorette season to have two full-time leads. The Bachelorette season 11 started with two Bachelorettes, Kaitlyn Bristowe and Britt Nilsson, but Kaitlyn was chosen as the sole Bachelorette by the contestants in episode one.

“It was a huge learning process for everyone because it was such new territory,” Gabby told People in July 2022. “But the experience Rachel and I had as Bachelorettes was so special and memorable. I don’t think we would have had it any other way.” She continued, “I think people do know at this point that we do each have our own love stories. Of course it was so nice to have each other to lean on and have that built-in support as we were moving through.” Rachel added, “It’s just really amazing. We both get to have our own journeys and our own stories, but still have each other along the way.”

Rachel also confirmed to People that there won’t be any drama between her and Gabby on The Bachelorette season 19 due to their constant “communication” through the process. “I think Gabby and I just went into it talking to each other and knowing that throughout everything, we just had to have communication,” she said. “And that really just worked for us throughout the whole thing.” Gabby added, “I think going in, knowing a little bit about it from Clayton’s season and stuff, I feel like we both had the attitude to put each other first. We know each other the best, our relationship above all is the most important. Plus a man that’s worth it isn’t going to have us fight over him, nor would we ever compromise our relationship for it.”

She continued, “It’s only natural to be attracted to the same guys, here and there. We’re human, but it would never be anything that Rachel and I couldn’t figure out on our own, especially always putting our relationship in the forefront of everything.”

As for how their season ends, Gabby and Rachel confirmed that they’re happy with the outcome. “I think we feel good honestly. And you learn so much about yourself going through this. So I feel like ultimately it’s just an amazing life experience together,” Gabby said. Rachel added, “I think we’re both so grateful to have been given this and to be there together. We’re both just really happy.”

But back to Rachel. So…what is Rachel Recchia’s net worth and how much does she make for The Bachelorette season 19? Read on for what we know about Rachel Recchia’s net worth and whether she makes more from her day job or the co-lead of The Bachelorette. (For spoilers about The Bachelorette 2022, click here.)

What was Rachel Recchia’s job before The Bachelorette?

What was Rachel Recchia’s job before The Bachelorette? Rachel listed her job on The Bachelor season 26 as a “Flight Instructor.” Her Instagram bio also listed her job as a pilot, as well as her Instagram handle @pilot.rachel. According to her Instagram, Rachel has flown in locations like Columbus, Ohio; Athens, Ohio; Springfield, Missouri; and Lakeland, Florida. She was also attended Ohio University in Athens, Ohio, where she was a cheerleader.

In an interview on the “Click Bait” postcast in 2022, Rachel explained that she wanted to become a pilot when she was a kid because she always thought flying was “the coolest thing ever. And just growing up, I always knew that that was the direction I wanted to go.” But because of how male-dominated the aviation industry was, she knew she had to work harder to accomplih her dreams. “It is tough. Not only just women in aviation, but women in any sort of industry where you have to always be working a little bit harder than everyone else to be recognized.” she said. She also recalled male students in her class asking her, “You haven’t dropped out yet?” She continued,, “You can’t make the same mistakes as everyone else. Because if you make them, [people say] of course Rachel made that mistake.”

Rachel also revealed her male classmates making fun of her after she starred on The Bachelor season 26. “It was tough to see, but you can ask any woman who is in this field, or in any male-dominated field. It just is something you have to push through and deal with. But I try to take it with grace, and just do the best I can.” Rachel also added that another challenge was how she’s been “put in a box” because of the public perception that female pilots can’t have families.”And I always wanted both. I was like, ‘Why can’t I have a family? And why can’t I have this career?'” she said.

So…what did Rachel make from her job before The Bachelor? According to Zip Recruiter, the average salary for flight instructors in Florida, where Rachel lives, is $59,163. Airplane Academy also reports that flight instructors make on average between $30,000 to $60,000 per year. As for pilots, the The Occupational Outlook Handbook reported that the average salary for commercial pilots is $93,300 per year.

What did Rachel Recchia make from The Bachelor?

What did Rachel Recchia make from The Bachelor? Gabby was a contestant on The Bachelor season 26 with Clayton Echard, where she was eliminated in the final three. This may come as a surprise to fans, but contestants on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette aren’t paid. Along with no salary, contestants also have to pay for their styling, including their rose ceremony suits and dresses, themselves, which is why many contestants walk away from their time on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette with significant debt. Many contestants also quit their jobs to be on The Bachelor or The Bachelorette, which can film for a long as three months. “I know that there are women in the past who cashed out their 401(k)s for the show,” TV blogger Dana Weiss told Mic in 2016. “Some have gone into serious credit card debt.”

What did Rachel Recchia make from The Bachelorette?

What does Rachel Recchia make as the Bachelorette? Rachel is one of two leads on The Bachelorette season 19 along with Gabby Windey, an ICU nurse from O’Fallon, Illinois, and another contestant from The Bachelor season 26 with Clayton Echard. The current salary for Bachelors and Bachelorettes is $100,000, according to Reality Steve. Though Rachel’s Bachelorette salary hasn’t been confirmed, it’s believed that she’s also paid the $100,000 rate, which would include around two to three months of filming as the Bachelorette, as well as press as the season airs. It’s also unclear if Gabby and Rachel will split the $100,000 rate or if they’ll receive separate salaries.

Season 14 Bachelorette contestant Jason Tartick confirmed in a podcast in May 2021 that he and his cast mates, Colton Underwod and Blake Horstmann, were all offered $100,000 to be The Bachelor. Still, though most Bachelors and Bachelorettes make at least $100,000 these days, that wasn’t always the case. Like most jobs, there are some Bachelors and Bachelorettes who have been able to negotiate more money than other leads. Some also made less than the standard. Dean Unglert, a contestant on The Bachelorette season 12, revealed in a past interview that he was offered $75,000 to be the Bachelor.

Emily Maynard, who was the season 8 Bachelorette in 2012, is often cited as one of the highest-paid Bachelors or Bachelorettes, with a pay of $250,000. In Touch reported at the time that Emily, thanks to intense negotiations, was paid to star as the lead of The Bachelorette, which was more than any other Bachelor or Bachelorette at the time. “The producers have completely changed the format this season in order to meet Emily’s demands,” a source told In Touch at the time. In Touch also reported that Emily was also specific about the type of men she wanted on her season. “She wanted only the best-looking, most mannered guys,” the source said. “She’s whittling it down to a handful of candidates who she will spend a lot more time with. If she doesn’t like a guy, he’s gone.”

Ashley Hebert, who was the season 7 Bachelorette in 2011, has had a lot of controversy around her Bachelorette salary. Us Weekly reported at that the time that Ashley made $30,000 for her time as the Bachelorette, which would’ve been $70,000 less than her peers at that time. Reality Steve, however, countered Us Weekly’s reporting and wrote in a blog post at the time that Ashley made around the standard $100,000. “I’m sorry, but Ashley would have to be the worst negotiator in the history of negotiations if she ever accepted that gig for $30k,” he wrote at the time. As one of the first Bachelorettes, Meredith Phillips’ salary wasn’t much. She starred as the season 2 Bachelorette in 2004. In Bachelor reporter Amy Kaufman’s 2018 book, Bachelor Nation, Kaufman reports that Meredith was paid $10,000 for her time as the Bachelorette more than a decade ago. The salary is about a tenth of what leads make today. In the book, Kaufman writes that it would be “incredibly rare for someone to make less than six figures” today.

What is Rachel Recchia’s net worth?

What is Rachel Recchia’s net worth? According to Hollywood Worth, Rachel Recchia’s net worth is $2 million, which includes what she made as a flight instructor and pilot before The Bachelor, as well as her $100,000 salary as the season 19 Bachelorette. If Rachel also becomes a contestant on Dancing With the Stars—which many past Bachelors and Bachelorettes have starred on—she’s also set to earn a lot more. According to TMZ, season 17 Bachelor Sean Lowe made $125,000 from Dancing With the Stars, which included $10,000 for weeks three and four; $20,000 for weeks five, six, and seven; and $30,000 for weeks eight and nine, per his contract.

Who is Rachel Recchia?

Who is Rachel Recchia? The Bachelorette season 19 leads are Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey from The Bachelor season 26 with Clayton Echard. Rachel is a 26-year-old flight instructor from Clermont, Florida, near Orlando. Her Instagram handle is @pilot.rachel. She was eliminated in the final three after Clayton chose Susie Evans—whom he eliminated the episode before but invited back to the show—as his winner, sending home both Rachel and Gabby. During the “After the Final Rose” special, Gabby accused Clayton of never actually loving her because of the “disrespect” he showed her and Gabby and how he eliminated them with a “group breakup.” “It was almost as if you cast us aside as quickly as you could to [get to] the person you loved the most,” she said. Rachel also asked Clayton if he told her he loved her so he could sleep with her. “You told me that I was the first person that you said ‘I love you’ to in six years. I had no reason to ever doubt you,” she said. “So did you tell me that you were in love with me because you wanted to sleep with me?” Clayton denied this.

In her Bachelor bio, Rachel described herself as a “hopeless romantic” who is looking for someone “nurturing, empathetic” and “respectful.” “Rachel is a fearless frequent flyer looking for a man who will travel the world with her,” her bio reads. “After recently earning her private pilot license, the future is nothing but sunny skies ahead for Rachel and now she is hoping to find a co-pilot that matches her sense of adventure. As a hopeless romantic, Rachel is looking for someone who is as playful, passionate and spontaneous as she is. He should be nurturing, empathetic and MUST be respectful in all facets of life – to her, to family, and especially to waiters. In the end, Rachel wants to find crazy, insane love that makes sense to no one else but her and her soul mate.”

For her fun facts, Rachel listed the following:

• Rachel could live off of Flaming Hot Cheetos.

• Rachel can’t wait to read the Harry Potter series with her kids one day.

• Rachel once organized a flash mob in high school

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC and is available to stream on Hulu. Here’s how to watch it for free.

To get more of an inside scoop, check out Los Angeles Times writer Amy Kaufman’s book, Bachelor Nation: Inside the World of America’s Favorite Guilty Pleasure, for a deep dive into the Bachelor franchise. The book uncovers the secrets of Bachelor Nation, from how much the Bachelor and the Bachelorette are paid to the rules contestants have to follow, that producers don’t want fans to know. It’s a must-read for any Bachelor Nation member.

